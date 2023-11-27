News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Parkinson wins 10k title again at Nationals
Vannytta Francis of District 9 (Rupununi) comfortably won the girls'
Vannytta Francis of District 9 (Rupununi) comfortably won the girls'

– District 9’s Vannytta Francis cops girls title

FOR the second consecutive year, Odida Parkinson won the Boys Open 10k race at the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships.

Parkinson, of District 3 ( West Demerara), clocked 36:52.56s in a virtually unchallenged run from the village of Mary/Harlem into the National Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara, on Sunday afternoon.

In a distant second was District 5’s (West Coast Berbice) David Bovell with a time of 37:25.90s and District 6 (Corentyne) Solomon Lowenfield (38.21.50s).

Odida Parkinson went back-to-back in the Boys’ Open 10k

Likewise, Vannytta Francis of District 9 (Rupununi) comfortably won the girls’ race in a time of 46:51.96s, followed by District 10’s (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) Royanna Hermanstyne (49:09.51s) and District 2’s (Essequibo Coast & Pomeroon) Sheleima Alberts (53:35.50s).

Today, the action moves to the inner circuit of the National Park for cycling and the National Aquatic Centre for swimming.

Both events commence at 09:00h.

Track and Field will take centre stage at the National Track and Field Centre from Tuesday to Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.