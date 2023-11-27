Parkinson wins 10k title again at Nationals

– District 9’s Vannytta Francis cops girls title

FOR the second consecutive year, Odida Parkinson won the Boys Open 10k race at the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships.

Parkinson, of District 3 ( West Demerara), clocked 36:52.56s in a virtually unchallenged run from the village of Mary/Harlem into the National Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara, on Sunday afternoon.

In a distant second was District 5’s (West Coast Berbice) David Bovell with a time of 37:25.90s and District 6 (Corentyne) Solomon Lowenfield (38.21.50s).

Likewise, Vannytta Francis of District 9 (Rupununi) comfortably won the girls’ race in a time of 46:51.96s, followed by District 10’s (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) Royanna Hermanstyne (49:09.51s) and District 2’s (Essequibo Coast & Pomeroon) Sheleima Alberts (53:35.50s).

Today, the action moves to the inner circuit of the National Park for cycling and the National Aquatic Centre for swimming.

Both events commence at 09:00h.

Track and Field will take centre stage at the National Track and Field Centre from Tuesday to Friday.