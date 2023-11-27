Blazing Leung and Hyles ‘cop’ Cycle Road Race titles at Nationals

ALEXANDER Leung and Savannah Hyles made an impressive start to their campaign at the 61st edition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships by blazing to the podium in their respective cycle Road Races on Sunday morning.

Leung of District 11 (North Georgetown) dominated the Boys’ Open 40km from start to finish on the outer circuit of the National Park.

He crossed the finish line in a commanding time of 1:06.82s (one hour, six minutes, and eighty-two seconds), three minutes ahead of his closest competitor. Sebastian Nathan of District 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) secured second place, while Ajani Cutting of District 14 (East Bank Demerara) rounded out the podium.

In the girls’ race, Hyles of District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) displayed exceptional endurance for the top spot, with Suria Duncan of District 6 (Corentyne) following closely behind.

Coreen Mandook claimed third place with an impressive ride for District 9 (Rupununi), which competed for the first time in cycling at Nationals this year.

The Road Race Open Cycling Finals marks the first event for Nationals.

The cycling championships conclude today with the various distance races on the inner circuit of the National Park, starting at 09:00h.

Simultaneously, swimming occurs at the National Aquatic Centre, while Track and Field will take centre stage from Tuesday to Friday at the National Track and Field Centre, West Coast Demerara.

40 KM Road Race Boys Open Cycling Final

1st – Alexander Leung, District 11

2nd – Sebastian Nathan, District 7

3rd – Ajani Cutting, District 14

4th – Nivonne Wilson, District 13

5th – Alex Newton, District 11

25 KM Road Race Girls Open Cycling Final

1st – Savannah Hyles, District 10

2nd – Suria Duncan, District 6

3rd – Coreen Mandook, District 9

4th – Dasica Batson, District 15

5th – Tandeia Noel, District 7