China releases document on vision, actions for Belt and Road cooperation in next decade

China on Friday published a document titled, “Vision and Actions for High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Brighter Prospects for the Next Decade.”

The document was formulated by the Office of the Leading Group for Promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

It presents the vision and measures for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in the next decade, on the basis of summarizing BRI achievements and experience over the past decade, Xu Jianping, an official of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Friday.

Over the past 10 years, the BRI has developed into a popular international public good and a cooperation platform that adds new growth drivers to the global economy, with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organisations participating in it, Xu said.

Data shows that from 2013 to October 2023, total imports and exports between China and participating countries surpassed 21 trillion U.S. dollars, and China’s direct investment in BRI partner countries topped 270 billion dollars, according to Xu.

“The prospects of jointly building the BRI are tremendously bright,” Xu said.

According to the document, in the next decade, all parties will be encouraged to strive toward equal cooperation and mutual benefits, propelling Belt and Road cooperation into a new phase characterised by high-quality development.

The document specified five objectives, namely building a smoother and more efficient connectivity network; ensuring comprehensive and practical cooperation to reach new levels; elevating the sense of gain and fulfilment for the peoples of all participating countries; establishing a new system to support China’s open economy at a more advanced stage and popularising the vision of a global community of shared future.

Policy coordination, infrastructural connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, people-to-people ties and cooperation in new fields are the key areas and directions for Belt and Road cooperation in the next decade, according to the document.

Guo Xuejun, an official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the press conference that one of the major moves for the next stage would be building closer ties with BRI partners on infrastructural connectivity.

Together with other parties, China will take part in the building of a new logistics corridor across the Eurasian continent linked by direct road transportation and the trans-Caspian international transport corridor, according to Guo.