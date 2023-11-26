Powell hundred fires Capitals to handsome win

RAIPUR, India, (CMC )– Ricardo Powell struck the second hundred by a West Indies player in as many days as he inspired India Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Southern Superstars in the Legends Cricket League here Saturday.

The 44-year-old carved out exactly 100 from 57 balls to mastermind a run chase which saw Capitals overhaul 164 with 20 balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Powell, who featured in two Tests and 109 One-Day Internationals, belted half-dozen fours and ten sixes, bringing up his fifty off 35 balls in the ninth over from seamer Ashok Dinda, in which he plundered 23 runs.

The Jamaican needed only another 20 deliveries to raise triple figures, reaching the landmark with a six off left-arm spinner Pawan Negi in the 16th over.

On Friday, Powell’s fellow countryman Chadwick Walton lashed 104 off 55 deliveries for Manipal Tigers.

With the run chase in trouble at 21 for two in the fourth over, Powell combined with former West Indies Test vice-captain Kirk Edwards – who made 45 not out off 35 balls – in a 128-run, match-winning third wicket stand.

Edwards counted five fours and a six.

Earlier, former West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse grabbed two for 32 as Superstars were restricted to 163 for six off their 20 overs.

Sri Lankan Chaturanga de Silva struck 56 off 34 deliveries while Shreevats Goswami and New Zealander Ross Taylor chipped in with 24 apiece.