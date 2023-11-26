GFF President Wayne Forde lauds players and coaches for dedication to the Sport

GUYANA’s leading football clubs’ ambition is to compete in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Premier League.

On Wednesday, November 22, the Elite League Promotional Draw brought together nine Member Associations’ League champions to reveal their pathway for potential promotion to the 2024 league.

The Playoff is scheduled to commence on December 17, with the participating clubs divided into three groups. Group A comprises Buxton Stars (East Coast

Demerara Football Association), Beacons (Bartica Football Association), and Monedderlust (Berbice Football Association).

Group B features Tabatinga (Rupununi Football Association), Herstelling Raiders(East Bank Demerara Football Association), and Beacon (Georgetown FootballAssociation).

Lastly, Group C includes Dartmouth (Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association),Slingerz (West Demerara Football Association), and Winners Connection (UpperDemerara Football Association).GFF President Forde praised the coaches and triumphant clubs for their steadfast journey to victory in the regional league, securing their opportunity for potential

promotion to the Elite League.

He underscored the notable increase in local football investment which has resulted in the recent expansion of the league from eight to ten clubs, a collaborative achievement credited to the dedicated support of member associations, clubs and fervent coaches, notably Gordon Braithwaite and Sampson Gilbert.

Recognising the hurdles faced by smaller clubs during player transfers, for season six each club has the freedom to engage in commercial discussions if they opt to transfer a player to another team.“We understand the dynamics of an amateur football environment which we are in Guyana; we also must respect the hours and the limited resources that have been

invested in these players. So for season six, the regulations will give every club the right to have commercial discussion with any club that chooses to transfer one of its players. I believe that is a step in the right direction,” the top executive

explained.

He told happy players that the upcoming season will be played in the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, under the newly installed FIFA-approved lights. The matches will also be broadcast live on the FIFA+ platform.

The draw was conducted by GFF Technical Director, Bryan Joseph and Competitions Director Troy Peters with assistance from Joyann Williams.

The directors both congratulated the teams and outlined the tournament’s structure, which comprises a round-robin phase which will see the group champions and the best-performing second-place team progress to the knockout

stage.

Fans can expect an electrifying opening night as Buxton Stars face off against Beacons, Tabatinga clashes with Herstelling Raiders, and Dartmouth battles Slingerz. With every team aiming for victory, expect intense clashes on the field. Mark Anthony of Beacons Football Club (Bartica Football Association) is confident that they have what it takes to “win it all the way. Our strategy is a mixture of youth and experience and a good flavour of good football.”

Slingerz Football Club (West Demerara Football Association) Coach Charles Pollard added that “the draw it’s a little tricky, but we take it as it comes. I think our team is very rounded. I know the teams are very good, but it’s football and we know football, it could roll any side. So we are not being cocky, we respect all the teams, we’re gonna do our homework.”

While Coach Devnon Winter of Herstelling Raiders Football Club (East Bank Demerara Football Association) highlighted that his team is in “comfortable group…cause I know Tabatinga, and I know Beacons. We are a growing team, we are a young team, we played under real strenuous conditions, and we won the League. So we just need to continue the same thing we’ve been doing – training and strategising and working hard.”

Matches will be played on Saturdays at the Eve Leary, Rosignol Ground, Bartica Community Centre, Buxton Ground, Wisburg Secondary School Ground, Tuschen Ground, Anna Regina Multi School Ground, and Wadapna Ground. The tournament concludes on January 1, 2024. (GFF)