Guyana working with allies to plan for any eventualities

Dr Jagdeo says; maintains country has always been in favour of peaceful solution to border controversy]

two teams from US Department of Defense expected in Guyana next week

By Trina Williams

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the Government of Guyana is exploring all options including working with its allies, to ensure that the country plans for all eventualities as the border controversy with Venezuela continues.

During a press conference at the Office of the President on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo said: “Guyana has always been in favour of a peaceful solution to this controversy. We’ve acted as good neighbours with Venezuela. We’ve acted in consort with the international community. We have the solidarity of the world on this issue.”

The genesis of the controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the land boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela. However, despite the historic arbitration, tensions have persisted, with Venezuela repeatedly challenging the validity of the award.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking affirmation of the legitimacy of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

Venezuela, taking a defiant stance, initially claimed the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the international court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the merit of the substantive case.

Even as this substantive case remains before the court, Guyana contends that the recent announcement of a referendum by Venezuela is a thinly veiled attempt by the Bolivarian Republic to gather support for abandoning the ongoing ICJ proceedings, and unilaterally assert control over the Essequibo region.

In response, Guyana swiftly approached the ICJ seeking urgent provisional measures to prevent any action by Venezuela that could jeopardise the status quo until the court reaches a final verdict on the matter.

The ICJ is expected to rule soon on Guyana’s request for provisional measures to prevent Venezuela from proceeding with its planned referendum on the Essequibo. Meanwhile, the substantive case, highlighting the historical context and the 1899 Arbitral Award, remains before the court.

Venezuela’s Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez however expressed her nation’s complete disregard for the ICJ’s authority in addressing the ongoing border controversy with Guyana.

Guyana, in the light of Venezuela’s posture and actions, remains vigilant but also committed to a peaceful resolution to the controversy.

“Guyana will be working on greater defence co-operation with a number of countries and next week, Guyana will have from the US Department of Defense, two visits to Guyana by two teams,” Dr. Jagdeo said, adding that in the month of December, there will be several other visits and high-level presence from the United States’ Department of Defense.

Shifting his focus to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Vice-President elaborated on how the military arm has evolved.

“The army has grown in Guyana’s case tremendously,” Dr Jagdeo said, adding: “The army’s budget [has] grown by leaps and bounds, and that is in spite of the fact that we had to address this massive debt overhang.”

On Saturday, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, reaffirmed that his administration is “sparing no effort” to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Head of State made the declaration during a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he noted that Guyana is actively engaging its foreign partners.

“…What is necessary at this time is for us to do everything at every level to ensure that Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are kept intact,” he said.

The President then firmly stated that Guyana’s strategic partners will not stand aside and allow its territorial sovereignty to be trampled upon.

“As your President, I am confident that the course Guyana is taking will not only bring us success, but will ensure that our region remains a region of peace,” Dr Ali said.