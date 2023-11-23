Maikwak gets $13M backhoe loader for road improvements

GUYANA’s carbon credit programme is making a tremendous difference in hinterland communities, and this is evidenced by the recent procurement of a $13 million backhoe loader in Maikwak, North Pakaraimas District, Region Eight.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai officially commissioned the heavy-duty machine on Tuesday, which will aid in the village’s road improvement efforts.

The minister reminded residents of the government’s commitment to advancing development in the hinterland communities through innovative programmes like these.

Over the past three years, millions in Presidential Grant (PG) funding were injected and several capital projects by the ministry were implemented in Maikwak.

Keys to two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) purchased through the ministry’s Presidential Grant (PG) Programme were also handed over to the village council as well as a radio set for communication purposes.

“Our government is working in the best interest of our country and that includes you…I am appealing to village councillors and those responsible for the use of these assets which belong to the people of the community because the government is not giving it to personalities, we’re giving it so that the leaders use it for the development of the people,” the minister emphasised.

Chairperson of the Maikwak’s Community Development Council (CDC), Eugenia Cypriot stressed that the ATVs will be beneficial to the residents there.

“It’s really going to benefit us. As teachers we normally walk sometimes to attend workshops and even to go to Kopinang for community purposes…it’s really going to be good and I am happy and thankful,” she expressed.

During her visit to the village, Minister Sukhai also inspected a number of government-funded projects, including a $1.2 million fuel depot, school, and health post-expansion.

The Arasawa community was also given the keys to a new ATV.

Minister Sukhai was accompanied by Project Coordinator, Besham Ramsaywack; Management Development Officers (MDOs) Kurt Perreira and Eliza Bascome, and other team members.