GPHC, Northwell Health partner to provide advanced ‘reconstructive’ surgeries

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has announced the resounding success of its collaboration with Northwell Health, New York State’s premier healthcare provider.

Celebrated for its 20 plus hospitals, 890 plus outpatient facilities, and over 18,500 affiliated physicians, Northwell Health partnered with GPHC from November 18-19, 2023, focusing on delivering state-of-the-art abdominal wall reconstructive surgeries.

The expert team from Northwell Health, featuring Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD; Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD; and Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD, conducted successful surgical interventions for six patients battling complex abdominal wall hernias.

These procedures not only significantly enhanced the quality of life for these individuals, but also delved into the intricate causes behind recurring hernias.

Some patients in this collaboration faced recurring hernias, often tangled in complications from previous surgeries.

The complex nature of hernia recurrence revealed key factors: Not enough postoperative follow-up and certain habits after surgery, like being overweight, smoking, or having conditions such as diabetes.

“These factors played a crucial role in causing hernias to come back, highlighting the urgent need to address them comprehensively. The collaboration intentionally emphasised these causes, stressing the importance of a thorough understanding and a holistic approach to improve patient outcomes.

“Beyond its transformative impact on patients, the collaboration facilitated a profound exchange of skills and knowledge,” GPHC said.

The GPHC resident surgeons actively engaged in these procedures, gaining invaluable insights and refining their techniques under the mentorship of the Northwell team and senior GPHC surgeons.

This not only elevated patient care but also fortified the capabilities of local medical professionals, contributing to a more resilient healthcare system.

“Looking forward, both institutions are steadfast in their commitment to exploring further collaboration opportunities, with a specific focus on anesthesia, plastic surgery, and orthopedic surgery.

“This ongoing partnership symbolises a joint dedication to advancing medical expertise, fostering international cooperation, and, crucially, addressing the root causes of medical challenges,” GPHC said.

The resounding success of this collaboration underscores the critical role of international partnerships in addressing complex medical cases and promoting a comprehensive understanding of factors leading to recurrence.

According to the release, GPHC and Northwell Health remain unwavering in their commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation for the global benefit of patients.