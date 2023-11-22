Forde’s performance below average after two terms

AS December 9 draws closer, incumbent President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde’s duration in office seems to be coming to an eagerly anticipated end. This appears to be the overwhelming conclusion of many.

observers, who all give the impression that they are resigned to the impending fate of the top official. following two terms in office.

According to the views of many observers, many in the electorate have expressed disappointment with the performance of the Forde-led administration over the period and are eager to see change in the management of the sport.

They are excited at the prospect of having the opportunity to effect change in the administration following a challenging period that saw the sport plummet in every area of development.

Football is without doubt the world’s most popular and played sport, it enjoys participation in almost every country on the planet, but following eight years of Forde’s rule, it has

rapidly suffered from failing health, an unbearable incidence

that the electorate is determined to rectify, at the impending Electoral Congress.

The occasion which is scheduled to be held at the GFF National Training Centre is being touted as extremely important and could decide the destiny of Guyana’s football.

Therefore, those genuinely interested in the future of the sport here, and vested with the responsibility of casting a vote are not unaware of this crucial obligation.

Forde will be going up against the Franklin Wilson-led slate which is loaded with individuals of good repute and superior administrative acumen, making it a formidable opponent for the current executive.

Wilson, himself a former President of the GFF, is a very experienced administrator, especially in the sports realm, having held or still holds executive positions in many organisations.

Additionally, Wilson has demonstrated in the past his willingness to engage across the divide, a critical factor that can only be helpful for the game and its progress.

Under Forde, support from the corporate community went missing and was the main reason for the slump in visibility and grassroots development.

The sport had to rely on private promoters and organisers to prop up its void from the mainstream in the absence of the GFF.

Had it not been for promoters such as the Petra Organisation, Banks DIH under its Guinness brand, and a few others, it is anyone’s guess where the sport might have been locally.

Fans have been largely absent from the sport and this

disgraceful spectacle is painfully observed in the GFF or its affiliates’ competitions.

How much longer could lovers of the sport and its participants endure this scenario?

Forde has done more harm to the sport than any other President in recent memory and this embarrassing characterisation of his performance is occurring during a period when the largesse from FIFA has been at its peak.

On the other hand, Wilson’s brief tenure in office was loaded with several firsts, including Guyana advancing to its farthest in World Cup qualifiers, enjoying its highest place on the FIFA

list of ranking countries, playing over 20 friendlies with a positive win ratio and the honors go on.

In 18 days, it is anticipated that Guyana’s football will experience a paradigm shift that is expected to lift the hopes of footballers and fans alike, while at the same time restoring the sport’s rightful standing on the sports roster.