Finalists dominate Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament

THE ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 delivered some phenomenal individual performances across seven weeks of high-class international action, and here is the official ICC Team of the Tournament.

1. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wk)

South Africa’s opener was in breath-taking form during the group stage, scoring four centuries, including an enormous 174 against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Quinton de Kock scored 594 runs at a strike rate of 107.02 across the tournament, with only Indian pair Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring more.

2. Rohit Sharma (India) (c)

The India captain and opener set the tone at the top of the order for the hosts, hitting 597 runs, with only his teammate Virat Kohli scoring more.

Highlights of Rohit Sharma smashing a record-breaking hundred for India against Afghanistan at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Rohit’s tally is the seventh-highest ever at a men’s Cricket World Cup, 51 runs short of his own best effort at the 2019 tournament in England.

The nature of the opener’s runs was even more crucial than their volume, with his strike-rate of 125.94 being the highest of any top-four batter in the tournament. Only Glenn Maxwell and Heinrich Klassen scored at a quicker rate among the World Cup’s recognised specialist batters.

Every Rohit Sharma six at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup | CWC23

3. Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli produced an all-time great run of form, scoring the most runs ever by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup.

His 765 surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003) and came at an average of 96.62.

5. KL Rahul (India)

The India right-hander was a model of consistency for his side throughout the world Cup as he amassed a decent total of 452 runs from 10 hits.

Rahul impressed mainly during the middle overs, scoring a tournament best 102 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru and contributing an even better innings of 97* against Australia at the start of the event.

The 31-year-old finished the World Cup with a superb average of 75.33, which was the third best overall for any batter during the tournament.

Player of the match highlights as KL Rahul amassed an unbeaten 97 to steer India to victory against Australia at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

The Big Show provided two all-time moments with the bat. His century against the Netherlands was the fastest ever seen at a Men’s Cricket World Cup, coming off just 40 balls.

But his effort against Afghanistan was even more extraordinary.

With Australia requiring 292 and slipping to 91/7, Maxwell produced arguably the greatest individual innings of all-time, scoring 201* from 128 balls as he battled pressure, Afghanistan’s spinners and crippling cramp to get his team across the line.

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

India’s spin-bowling all-rounder played a crucial role for his team, taking key wickets throughout the middle overs and consistently turning the screw..

Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up the South Africa skipper for 11.

His economy rate was among the best in the tournament, going for 4.25 per over as he brilliantly backed up the new-ball attack.

With the bat he played an important role at number seven too, scoring 120 runs in his five appearances in the middle.

8. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The leader of India’s attack, Jasprit Bumrah was relentless in his excellence.

While being a threat in all sections of the innings, it was Bumrah’s new-ball brilliance that made the biggest impact for his team.

Jasprit Bumrah has made an immediate impact on his return to the India side after overcoming a back injury in time for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

He took wickets throughout the tournament, and proved extremely difficult to get away.

No bowler to have played more than a single game in the tournament was able to return a better economy rate than Bumrah’s 4.06 – an even more remarkable stat considering he was so often in action when the fielding restrictions were in place.

9. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s left-arm speedster Dilshan Madushanka was a revelation.

Dilshan Madushanka had the India skipper bowled off the very second ball of the game.

His 21 wickets put him firmly in the tournament’s top five wicket-takers, and he was a relentless threat with the new ball. (ICC Media)