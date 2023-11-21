Over 200 jobseekers benefit from CRMA’s ‘Job Readiness’ programme

THROUGH its ‘Job Readiness’ programme, the Ministry of Labour’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) has created an opportunity for over 200 jobseekers from across the country to gain exposure, knowledge and skills that will ultimately prepare them for the world of work.

Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer Yolanda Grant said that this programme aims to empower young people with the requisite knowledge to become viable employees after the recruiting process, a press release from the ministry said.

She believes that such an approach is crucial and necessary, since it contributes to the ministry’s efforts toward improving the chances of jobseekers gaining employment or having an interest in technical skills training opportunities.

“Most of our participants have no idea what to expect when they are interviewed. So, in addition to training them on dos and don’ts, such as wearing appropriate business attire, how to behave; we also do mock interviews with them to better prepare them,” she was quoted as saying.

When jobseekers successfully complete the programme, the department submits their names to a number of employers for interviews that match their qualifications to the employer’s notifications until they are successfully employed. This effort, however, is not limited to those who benefit from the programme, the press release said.

Further, Grant noted that this year’s beneficiaries were selected from the National Job Bank, and walk-in registrants, expanding the department’s reach countrywide and resulting in a significant increase in participation in the programme.

“This year, with the help of the National Job Bank, we were able to meet our target which is really something that we are proud of since it demonstrates the ministry’s commitment towards increasing employment opportunities,” she said. For 2024, the ministry hopes to double this accomplishment.

The CRMA, which was formed in 1994 is responsible for registering job seekers for employment, taking detailed notes of their occupational and technical qualifications, experiences and desires, with the objective of placing jobseekers in suitable positions based on employers’ notifications.

This year, the department was able to conduct its programme in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10. The participants were able to learn how to construct a resume, personal interview skills, work ethics, career guidance, counselling and workplace practices from the employer’s perspective, among other things.