Caribbean Airlines explores strategic collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity programme
Caribbean Airlines’ Chairman, Ronnie Mohammed (right), presents Rashed Alshammair, Vice President of Commercial from Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP), with a gift after their strategic meeting
Caribbean Airlines' Chairman, Ronnie Mohammed (right), presents Rashed Alshammair, Vice President of Commercial from Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP), with a gift after their strategic meeting

CARIBBEAN Airlines Limited has announced that its Chairman, Ronnie Mohammed, recently participated in the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago’s delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release, during this visit, Mohammed engaged in high-level discussions with Rashed Alshammair, Vice President of Commercial from Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Programme (ACP), to explore areas of collaboration and cooperation between Caribbean Airlines and Saudi Arabia.
Established in 2021, the Saudi Air Connectivity Programme aims to bolster tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity and developing both existing and potential air routes.

By working at the intersection of tourism and aviation, ACP plays a crucial role in realising the National Tourism Strategy’s vision, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.

These strategic meetings align seamlessly with Caribbean Airlines’ ambitious 2023-2027 strategic plan, where network growth stands as one of the key pillars.
“Recognising the importance of Saudi Arabia as a destination for the Muslim community in Trinidad and Tobago and the broader region, particularly for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, Caribbean Airlines is eager to contribute to the facilitation of affordable and convenient travel,” the company said.

During discussions, Mohammed in particular explored potential interline arrangements with Saudi Air and Riyadh Air, with the latter set to launch in 2024.
This initiative forms a pivotal component of Caribbean Airlines’ growth strategy, emphasising partnerships with airlines and stakeholders to extend its reach and enhance connectivity between Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and the global community.

