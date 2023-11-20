LEAD Antigua, Anguilla taste defeat in CONCACAF Nations Lreague

MIAMI, (CMC) – Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla both suffered defeats in the only two matches played in the CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday.

Playing in League B at the ABFA Technical Centre in St John’s, the hosts went down to Puerto Rico 3-2 while Anguilla were blanked 3-0 by Bonaire in a League C encounter at the Raymon E. Guishard Stadium in The Valley.

The defeat for Antigua was their third, leaving them third in Group D while Bonaire’s win was their second, moving them up to second in Group A.

Wilfredo Rivera’s seventh minute strike – the first of a brace – put Puerto Rico ahead before Darren Ríos doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 33rd.

Down 2-0 at the break, Antigua clawed their way back when Dion Pereira (52nd) and Stephen Browne (54th) scored in the space of three minutes to square the contest.

Raheem Deterville raced down the left and sent a searching ball across the box for the on-rushing Pereira finished with aplomb.

Moments later, Browne took on Rodolfo Sulia, beat the full back and squeezed his shot in at the near post from the narrowest of angles.

Antigua’s joy was short-lived, however, Rivera finding his second goal in the 58th minute to put Puerto Rico back in front for good.

Bonaire, meanwhile, found themselves punished by a quick-fire brace from Thierry Anthony (3rd, 6th) before Freadyen Michiel added the insurance goal in the 73rd.