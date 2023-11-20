News Archives
Inter-Guiana Games 2023
Team Guyana walked with the athletics Championship trophy (Calvin Chapman photo)
…Guyana finishes second overall

By Calvin Chapman

Last evening, the curtains fell on the 2023 Inter-Guiana Games, which was hosted across several venues in Paramaribo, Suriname. The host nation emerged as the overall champions while Guyana finished second and French Guiana, third.
The three-day event was well-organised and the young sportsmen and women gave it their all across disciplines with the athletics team standing out following their impressive medal haul.

During the presentation ceremony, Guyana’s Director of Sport; Steve Ninvalle made brief but encouraging remarks. He posited that, “They are no losers here. Those that have won are usually called the winners but the defeated are also winners because you have won the experience that will allow you to come back better next year, than you were this year.”

The administrator also expressed gratitude to the host nation, “I really want to thank Suriname for being generous hosts. It is the determination that helped make this event a reality. Thanks to the government and the Sports Ministry that we were to have this wonderful event. Thanks to the entire team for making it possible.”

“Thanks to my team, thanks to the vice-president of the National Sports Commission (NSC Guyana), Dr. Karen Pilgrim, the two Fionas, and all that have put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure Guyana was well represented at the 2023 IGG.”
Ninvalle concluded that, “Come 2024, watch out, we will be better represented.”

