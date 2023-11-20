Be ready to be the shapers of Guyana’s future

-President Ali tells UG Berbice campus graduates

-Feryal Khan cops best graduating student award with 3.95 GPA

Story and photos by Michael Khan

DEFYING all odds and overcoming numerous challenges, Feryal Khan, a 36-year-old small business owner of Cumberland, East Canje, has emerged as the best graduating student for the University of Guyana Berbice Campus (UGBC).

The mother of two completed a Bachelor of Science in Management and earned a distinction with an overall GPA of 3.95. Her outstanding performance was recognised at the university’s 22nd convocation ceremony which was held on Saturday. The second best graduating student is Rose Ann Hutson.

In a virtual address to the graduates, President Dr. Irfaan Ali stated that Guyana is on the cusp of transformation, and this generation of graduates would become the ‘torch-bearer’ of a new and exciting era.

“Our nation needs individuals like you who are ready to pave the path ahead. I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion,” President Ali said.

Dr. Ali also mentioned that it is the graduates who will decide if they want to succeed or fail as Guyana continues to progress.

“In this world, you will find two kinds of people: those who sit and wait for opportunities to come their way, and those who aggressively seek those opportunities. I encourage you to be shapers of your future; be the masters of your destiny,” he implored.

The President emphasised that, in Guyana, the time was right to embrace challenges, and transform those (challenges) into opportunities for upliftment.

“This is your time to shine. I want you to seize the moment, and don’t wait for opportunities to fall into your lap. Your education at the University of Guyana has enabled you to become the architect of your success,” he stressed.

The Head of State also encouraged the graduates to have a positive impact on the society, whether through work or community engagement.

“Your contribution will be instrumental in shaping our nation’s future. Always remember (that) your country is behind you, rooting for your success. Make the most of your education, and be the agent of change that Guyana needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, also virtually delivered the charge to the graduates.

“We have the opportunity to better our lives, and better define our legacy as a people. It is my pride and honour to convey heartfelt congratulations to you the graduates, on behalf of the people and Government of Guyana,” she said.

During the graduation several other awards were distributed. Angelica Ramgobin was named the best Biology student while Chavez Edwards was the best student in the nursing programme.

Also recognised were Nareema Alli and Basdeo Bisseesar (Agriculture), Verdica Solomon, Felicianne Rahim, Marlina Johnson, Terrence Giddings, Nirupa Manroop, Melissa Asregadoo and Kismatti Goberdhan (Education), Trisanna Edwards (Management), Nathan Yadram, Julia Phillips (Marketing), Obryan Squires (Finance), Shivaughn Hinckson (Nursing) and Usha Dalloo (Biology).

In the Associate Degree and Diploma programmes, prizes were given to Lokeshwari Kumar, Shania Marks, Alex Hartman, Gaitree Tulsie-Muthan, Shiron Reece, Raheem Blair, and Farzeena Hoosain.

At the beginning of the graduation ceremony, veteran sports commentator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate for Excellence in Sports and Civic Engagement, and, in absentia, cricketing legend, Rohan Bholalall Khanhai was also awarded with an Honorary Doctorate.

Among those in attendance was the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who was there to congratulate his son, Zahed Mustapha, who was among this year’s graduates.