Late goals break T&T resistance

MIAMI,(CMC) – Ten-man Trinidad and Tobago disappointingly conceded three late goals to slump to a 3-0 loss to United States, in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final on Thursday night.

Hampered by the loss of Noah Powder following his second yellow card in the 37th minute at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, the Trinidadians defended stoutly before their resolve finally broke as Ricardo Pepi (82nd), Antonee Robinson (86th) and Giovanni Reyna (89th) all scored in the space of eight minutes at the end.

“To get a red card in the 37th minute and until about 81 minutes before we got any of the goals, I thought was a tremendous effort by the guys,” said T&T head coach, Angus Eve.

“I thought we were in the game until we got the red card and even after we got the red card, we still equipped ourselves very well.

“It forced us to change a lot of things we wanted to do in the second half but at the end of the day, I think it is no disrespect for what we did here today.”

Sergiño Dest forced a diving save out of goalkeeper Denzil Smith with a rasping long range drive in the eighth minute of the League A contest before Malik Tillman called Smith into action at the far post again in the 12th minute.

Already on a 17th minute booking, Powder got his marching orders when he chopped down Weston McKennie with a late challenge from behind.

Following the goalless first half, the game came to life early in the first half, Smith saving low from Giovanni Reyna and then from Yunus Musah, all in the space of minutes.

The US had a penalty call reversed by VAR in the 60th and with time ticking away at the 80th minute, it appeared as if T&T might have held on for a draw.

But the pressure from the Americans finally paid off, Robinson slipping a ball into the box for Reyna at the near post to flick past Smith.

Moments later, Robinson blasted a 23-yard drive past a helpless Smith before the enterprising Reyna finished off a slick move through the middle.

The two teams meet again next Monday in Port of Spain.

In League B, St Kitts and Nevis drew nil-all with St Lucia in Basseterre while in Bridgetown, Sint Maarten went down 2-0 to French side Guadeloupe.

In Group B of League C, Rovien Rostiana scored twice in the 41st and 52nd as the US Virgin Islands brushed aside Aruba 4-1 in Christiansted.

And in Group C in Road Town, second half goals gave visitors Dominica a comfortable 2-0 victory over British Virgin Islands.