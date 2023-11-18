Proud moment for Guyanese boys named region’s top CSEC, CAPE students

both set sights on higher education

WHEN they heard the news that they had outshone thousands of students across the region, and were named the most outstanding students for this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Alex Muntaz and Naresh Jagnanan were overjoyed.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand made the announcement on Friday after receiving the results of the regional awards from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to both scholars about this latest achievement and their future plans.

Muntaz said he is now focused on furthering his studies in bio-medical engineering. The Cotton Field resident, who copped 24 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos will be heading to the United States next year to pursue his dreams, and continue his academic journey.

In addition to being the region’s top student, CXC also named him as the most outstanding student in technical/vocational studies.

Throughout his school life, Muntaz has always been a high-flyer. In 2018, he was the top NGSA student for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and he continued to excel at the Anna Regina Secondary School where he completed his secondary education.

Having received confirmation that he has topped the Caribbean, Muntaz said that he was very excited and pleased with this result. He told this publication that some of his grades were reviewed, and his results had improved. He was initially awarded 23 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos.

Leading up to the examinations, he had received support from both of his parents and his teachers. He said that his success was as a result of sleepless nights and his commitment.

Muntaz comes from a business family. His mother, Neelawattie Muntaz, owns her own boutique, “Baby Doll”, which is located at Cotton Field, while his father, Reyaz Muntaz, operates a trucking service.

The proud parents related that their son has always performed well, hence they were not surprised at his most recent academic success. They said that they admired their son’s determination to excel.

“We knew that he would do well, but we are super proud that he made the entire country proud, and he will be moving on to his career path in the United States of America. He will be going on a government scholarship, and again he will make Guyana proud,” Neelawattie said.

In addition to residents, friends and teachers, the lad also received congratulations from Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva, who said that he has put the region on the map once again, and she is very proud of him.

De Silva extended congratulations on behalf of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and wished him well in the future.

UWI JOURNEY

Meanwhile, Jagnanan, the region’s top CAPE performer is currently pursuing a double major in Economics and International Relations at the University of the West Indies’ St. Agustine Campus in Trinidad.

After graduating from Queen’s College, the Wakenaam boy opted to take up his UWI scholarship.

He, too, has enjoyed a successful academic journey thus far. In 2021, the then Essequibo Islands Secondary School student was named the top business student by CXC after he wrote the CSEC examinations. He has secured 11 Grade Ones. From there he moved on to Queen’s College to pursue an Associate Degree in Accounting at the CAPE level, a move he knew would make him eligible for a CXC/UWI scholarship.

Jagnanan on Friday took time out from his studies to speak with this publication. He said that he was very elated to hear the news.

“When I started CAPE, it was my intention to get the overall top award and the business award as well, which is something that I prayed for. But, over time, I realised that I needed to be realistic, because doing that many units may compromise my ability to get the business award. Nevertheless, I still worked hard to achieve what I did today,” he added.

He said when he received the news, he felt very ecstatic.

“But aside for that happiness, is a feeling of gratitude to God and everyone who assisted me along the way. After finishing CAPE and copping the CXC/UWI scholarship, I started UWI on August 27,” he said.

Given his latest achievement, Jagnanan said he will receive a presidential scholarship, the highest form of scholarship that a student can receive. With this scholarship, he can study anywhere in the world, he added.

When asked how his studies at UWI are going, he said it was a challenge to acclimatise to the new environment, but he is very glad that he overcame that challenge and is now settled.

“My courses haven’t been that challenging as yet, perhaps because it’s my first semester, but I am expecting things to pick up as time passes,” he said.

He used the opportunity to encourage those that have to sit upcoming examinations to stay focused, and to ensure that they continue to read and take extra lessons.