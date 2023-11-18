News Archives
More US businesses seeking opportunities in Guyana
Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir (centre) and members of the US delegation (DPI photo)
Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir (centre) and members of the US delegation (DPI photo)

A DELEGATION from the Bilateral Chambers of Commerce, headquartered in Houston and the Louisiana District Export Council recently met with Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud.
Persaud welcomed the trade mission to Guyana and informed the delegation that Guyana is open for business.

He stated that the government has been advocating for Guyana’s private sector and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce to develop partnerships.
The Foreign Secretary also said that U.S. companies have been encouraged to form business relationships with their Guyanese counterparts to boost their capacity. He reiterated the government’s satisfaction with the establishment of a U.S. Department of Commerce office in the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown.
Mr Marc Herbert of the U.S. Trade Delegation, thanked Foreign Secretary Persaud for the meeting and informed him that the U.S. companies are serious about exploring more business opportunities in Guyana.

Ms Mariyam Cementwala, the Political and Economic Section Chief of the United States Embassy accompanied the delegation, which is slated to meet with officials in the public and private sectors (DPI)

