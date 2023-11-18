GuyExpo 2023: Transforming Guyana through investment and innovation

THE much-anticipated GuyExpo 2023 has returned with a bang, showcasing the theme ‘Transforming Guyana Through Investments, Innovation, and Resilience.’ Held at the Sophia Exhibition Centre from November 16 to November 19, this year’s event marks the resurgence of Guyana’s leading trade fair and exhibition after a seven-year hiatus.

With approximately 250 exhibitors adorning the Sophia Exhibition Centre, GuyExpo 2023 promises a diverse array of eye-catching products and services.

Visitors can explore the extensive offerings from government agencies and various businesses, with enticing deals that can only be accessed at the expo.

One highlight of this year’s event is the presence of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), which is extending a warm invitation to both existing and potential customers.

GBTI is offering on-the-spot pre-approvals for their Christmas promotion, featuring quick cash loans and opportunities to sign up for credit cards, all available throughout the remaining days of the exhibition.

Nadia De Abrue, present at GBTI’s booth, explained that interested individuals can bring two recent pay slips for on-the-spot pre-proofing.

Luminous Automotive and Motors, represented by CEO Eron Baptiste, is showcasing brand new headlamps, fog lamps, LEDs and more, primarily designed for Toyota vehicles. The company is offering a financing plan for motorcycles during GuyExpo, featuring a down payment of $100,000 and monthly installments of $35,000 for a six-month period. To check eligibility, individuals can visit Luminous on Facebook and Instagram (@LuminousAutomotiveandMotors).

For tea enthusiasts, Essence of Herbs is a must-visit booth at GuyExpo. CEO Princess Cosbert is introducing her new creation, ‘tea in a pot,’ a unique experience for those who may be familiar with ‘coffee in a pot.’ Essence of Herbs, which began in 2015, offers naturally delicious and ethically sourced herbs and spices transformed into teas, seasonings, dietary supplements, and facial products. Their products, highly acclaimed and available across Guyana and select international cities, can be reached through WhatsApp at +592 644 9491 or their website, natureswowgy.com.

Luke’s Manufacturing is another standout at GuyExpo, featuring ‘Wine and Dine, Coffee Wine,’ crafted from coffee beans. Alongside this innovative product, Luke’s Manufacturing offers a variety of other wines. For more information on their wine flavors, interested individuals can check their Facebook and TikTok (@LukesManufacturing) or contact them via WhatsApp at +592 677 6315.

These businesses, among numerous others, are adding vibrancy to GuyExpo 2023. Stay updated with the latest happenings at the event by visiting GuyExpo, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and the Guyana Tourism Authority on their respective Facebook pages.

Guyana is indeed transforming through investments, innovation, and resilience, and GuyExpo 2023 is at the forefront of this exciting journey.