Digicel unwraps ‘D’Bess Christmas’ promotions

$50M up for grabs

DIGICEL, a leading telecommunications provider, has ushered in the holiday season with the launch of its highly-anticipated Christmas promotions, aptly named “D’Bess Christmas”.

This festive campaign not only promises customers incredible savings, but also offers a thrilling opportunity to win millions through the Spin to Win Game Shows.

As part of the D’Bess Christmas festivities, customers can take advantage of a substantial 50 per cent discount on selected Samsung handsets, making this the perfect time to upgrade their devices.

But the holiday cheer doesn’t stop there, as, with every handset purchase, customers will also receive a generous 50GB of data, ensuring they stay connected and share the joy of the season with friends and family.

But the pièce de résistance of the promotion is the extraordinary Spin to Win game, whereby customers activating a data plan will automatically enter a draw for a chance to win big.

The Spin to Win game features, not one but three thrilling shows, offering 14 lucky customers the opportunity to spin the wheel and potentially win as much as $3.6 million. This adds up to a staggering $50 million in cash prizes.

Deonarine Gopaul, CEO at Digicel, expressed the company’s commitment to giving back to its valued customers in a meaningful way. “With the launch of our Christmas promotions, ‘D’Bess Christmas,’ we aim to say ‘thank you’ for choosing Digicel. I am particularly excited about the Spin to Win promotion, where the joy of giving takes center stage. The prospect of 14 lucky customers winning as much as 3.6 million dollars is not just a promotion; it’s a celebration of the spirit of the season, and I hope it brings as much joy to you as it does to us.”

The Digicel team encourages everyone to take advantage of these incredible offers and join in the festive spirit. The D’Bess Christmas promotions are available from now until January 4th, 2024, providing customers with the opportunity to save big and potentially win even bigger.

Don’t miss out on unwrapping the magic of the season with Digicel’s D’Bess Christmas celebrations!