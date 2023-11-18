Cop killed by speeding vehicle tied the knot two weeks ago

WOMAN Constable 25953 Annette Abel, who was killed on Thursday night after a speeding driver allegedly ignored the stop light and slammed into her and her colleague, had gotten married only two weeks.

Her tragic death has attracted expressions of shock across all social media platforms.

Makeup artist Lolita Callendar, called ‘Lola Doll,’ shared before and after images of the 53-year-old cop on her wedding day on her Facebook page.

“My deepest condolences to ur entire family. I could not believe when I heard this news I just did ur face two weeks ago for your wedding…not even get to enjoy her married life. I hope they lock ur killerrr up an throw way the key. RIP TO MY CLIENT ILL NEVER FORGET U,” Callendar said in a post.

Meanwhile, police on Friday identified the driver as a 44-year-old resident of Front Road, East Ruimveldt

According to the police, Abel of Lot 64 Perth Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, who was attached to the Beterverwagting (BV) Police Station’s Traffic Department, lost her life while she and her colleagues were manning a roadblock outside the BV Police Station.

“Constable Abel was struck down after the driver of a speeding vehicle (Jeep) jumped the traffic lights, lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into her and another colleague at the roadblock at around 22:00 hours last night (Thursday).”

“The tragic accident involved motor Jeep PVV 8278 driven by a 44-year-old man from Front Road, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and occupants – a 46-year-old female of ‘A’ Field South Sophia; a 75-year-old male from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown; motor car PNN 8124 driven by a 24-year-old of North Better Hope, East Coast Demerara; motor car PAB 9932 driven by a 30-year-old of Buxton, East Coast Demerara; and pedestrians – Woman Constable 25953 Annette Abel; and Woman Inspector Shenay Castello, the Inspector in-Charge at Beterverwagting Police Station.”

“Investigation disclosed that there was a roadblock on the southern carriageway on the public road in front of the Beterverwagting Police Station. The roadblock was commanded by Woman Inspector Castello, assisted by Corporal 21289 Keshan Collins, Lance Corporal 21463 Jenella Jonas, Woman Constable 25925 Annette Abel, Constable 25124 Brian Tappin and Constable 24718 Wayne Daniels.”

“Whilst on duty, Woman Constable Abel stopped motor cars PAB 9932 and PNN 8124, which were proceeding West on the southern driving lane of the southern carriageway. Both of the vehicles pulled left and were stationary when the motor Jeep, which was proceeding in the same direction and lane at a fast rate of speed, approached the traffic light signal situated at the junction of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting and the East Coast Highway. At the time, the traffic signal was in working order and showing red in his direction but the driver drove through the red-light signal and collided with the traffic cones, which were at the centre of the road as part of the roadblock operation. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck Woman Constable Abel into motor car PAB 9932 which then collided with motor car PNN 8124. The latter vehicle (PNN 8124) then spun and collided with Woman Inspector Castello and one of the drivers, Chris Allen, who were all flung into the air. Woman Constable Abel landed about 20 feet away on the road surface with her left foot severed below the knee. Woman Inspector Critchlow and Chris Allen landed on the southern grass parapet,” a statement from the police said.

Additionally, the motor Jeep turned turtle on the southern grass parapet.

The EMT was summoned and Woman Constable Abel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Jeep all received injuries and were escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation along with the Woman Inspector.

Up to press time there was no update on her condition.

Abel’s body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.