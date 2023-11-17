AMCHAM forms alliance with Texas-based chamber to boost trade, investment

THE American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana) has announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Houston, Texas.

According to a press release from AMCHAM, this momentous occassion took place during a ceremony held on Wednesday evening, symbolising a new era of collaboration aimed at fostering economic growth, educational advancement, and promoting trade and investment between the two organisations.

Founded in 2018, AMCHAM Guyana has been a pivotal force in facilitating US business growth and US investment in Guyana. AMCHAM boasts almost 200 members, and is constantly driving initiatives to foster US business growth in Guyana.

As part of this strategic alliance, AMCHAM Guyana, in conjunction with the commercial arm of the United States Embassy in Guyana, and MHM Holdings Inc., hosted a reception to welcome a distinguished trade delegation from the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, comprising over 20 US-based businesses, specialising in key sectors such as energy, oil and gas, engineering, law, banking, and logistics.

Notable companies within the delegation included Champion Foods, Arc Energy, BakerRisk, Andalusian Energy, and Citadel Engineering, among others.

The MOU was formally executed by Devindra Kissoon, President of AMCHAM Guyana, and Aida Araissi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including US Ambassador, Nicole Thierot and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Bishop Juan Edghill. Both dignitaries commended the partnership between the two chambers and expressed their support for the continued growth of trade and investment in Guyana.

Kissoon remarked: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for AMCHAM Guyana and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce. By joining forces, we aim to create a conducive environment for our members to thrive and to attract foreign investment that will contribute to the economic development of Guyana.”

Araissi expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, noting: “We believe that together we can achieve greater heights. This collaboration opens new avenues for our member companies to explore opportunities in the vibrant Guyanese market.”

The MOU signifies a commitment to mutual cooperation and sets the stage for joint initiatives that will benefit the members of both chambers. As Guyana continues to emerge as a key player in the global business landscape, this strategic alliance is poised to make a lasting impact on trade and investment in the country.