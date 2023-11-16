Top Cop says more patrols, boots on the ground for Christmas Season

WITH the imminent arrival of the busiest season, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is attentive and will be enacting a Christmas policing initiative to ensure public safety.

This is according to Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, who spoke on the security arrangements during the Christmas policing presentation at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary, on Wednesday.

Regional Division # 4 ‘A’ (Georgetown) Annual Christmas Policing activities will commence on November 15, 2023 and conclude on January 15, 2024.

According to Hicken, “…We are no longer working in isolation, but we are working in partnership, and just to let you know, over the Christmas season, we are going to continue to work with our stakeholders.”

He further stated that the commanders of the respective regional divisions will be engaging the public during the Christmas season to not only give them tips but also lend a listening ear.

Hicken then said that there are plans on the cards to ensure that the roadways will be kept safe.

Particularly, he touched on the collaboration between the GPF and the Government to clamp down on errant Guyanese road users through the use of e-tickets for traffic offences such as speeding.

Meanwhile, Regional Division 4 ‘A’ Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon McBean said: “Our intention with the Christmas policing plan is to create that environment, a safe environment for all businesses, shoppers [and] visitors within the region [during] the Christmas season.”

According to McBean, the area will be divided into 15 districts, consisting of foot, bicycle, vehicular, marine, canine, mounted and drone patrols. There will also be heightened intelligence-led operations.

Moreover, each sector will be also be commanded by an Officer/Inspector along with adequate ranks and special arrangements will be implemented to facilitate late shopping on Christmas Eve and old year’s day.

McBean firmly stated: “We continue to work in collaboration with the city constabulary or security agencies, our business communities and other stakeholders to ensure we have a safe, festive season…”

He also noted that within the regional division, there was a 36.4 per cent reduction in serious crimes.

Speaking more on the decline within Georgetown, the Commander said: “In 2020 at the end of October region 4 ‘A’ recorded 824 serious crimes. This year at the end of October, the similar period, we recorded 234 serious crimes. That is a decrease of 590 serious crimes in Georgetown, which leads us to a 71.6 per cent increase over that 4-year period.”

With most of these crimes occurring on the streets, he stated this statistic has aided them in developing their plan to tackle it.

He then pointed out the hot spots, which are Plum Park/A-C Field Sophia and Stabroek Market area. With the Christmas policing plans, according to Commander McBean, much focus will be placed on these areas.