ILO workshop signals new chapter in Guyana’s labour policy

aims at result-based management focus

MINISTER of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, spearheaded the commencement of a transformative four-day workshop, on Tuesday, organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The workshop, titled the “Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) – Result Based Management Training,” unfolded at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, drawing together labour and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) officers from the Ministry of Labour.

The primary objective of the workshop is to enhance the participants’ capacity in utilising result-based management principles to formulate Guyana’s third Decent Work Country Programme.

This strategic programme aims to address both current and future challenges and opportunities within the nation’s labour market.

In his keynote address, Minister Hamilton underscored the significance of the training initiative.

He highlighted its pivotal role in shaping an effective DWCP that is geared towards promoting decent work, aligning socio-economic policies with National Development Plans, and contributing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Minister Hamilton emphasised the broader impact of the approach, stating, “We must remember that this process of social dialogue is fundamental and at the core of good industrial relations, which is needed for achieving solutions, stability, and good economic outcomes.”

The ceremony saw the presence of key figures, including Ms. Gillian Burton-Persaud, Ministerial Adviser to the Ministry of Labour, Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine, Chief Labour Officer, Ms. Yolanda Grant, Chief Recruitment Officer, Mr. Lars Johansen, ILO Deputy Director, Mr. Aslim Singh, Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), and Mr. Jairam Petam, Chairman of the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry (CAGI).

The DWCP stands as a testament to the tripartite commitment among the Government, employers’ organizations, and workers’ organizations. It is poised to outline a collective dedication to Guyana’s national development priorities, bridging the common goals of all stakeholders.

By focusing on key areas aligned with the Government’s national development policies, plans, and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Goal 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, the DWCP aims to bring about positive transformation in Guyana’s working landscape.

As the workshop unfolds, it is expected that the Result-Based Management Training will empower participants to contribute actively to the creation of a comprehensive and impactful Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana.