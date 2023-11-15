West Indies Senior Men’s white ball Head Coach Daren Sammy promises West Indian fans that great things are coming while encouraging them to come out and support the team as they host England in three ODIs and five T20Is in December.

Fans of the regional side have had a tough time of in in the last month, especially, having to watch the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup which the West Indies failed to qualify for in June.

The West Indies followed up that disappointment with a 1-2 series loss to India from July 27-August 1.

“Being able to address you as the Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s white ball team is something I’ll always cherish,” Sammy wrote in a letter addressed to the public on Monday.

“Having experienced the joys of playing, I saw how we came together as one when I was your captain. I know and believe we can achieve greater things so I welcome you once again to be part of the Home Team as we face England in the upcoming series,” he continued.

From December 3rd -December 21st, the West Indies will take on England in three ODIs and five T20Is in Antigua, Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago.

“It always feels great to see the West Indies flags flying, hearing our music and seeing the dancing in the stands as we celebrate what is truly a unique way of watching the game in this part of the world,” Sammy said.

He continued, “Every match; no matter where we play, no matter who we play against; has the ability to create history and a lasting legacy. I know the feeling: we saw it in 2012 in Sri Lanka and we witnessed it again in 2016 in India.”

Sammy concluded that he hopes to see the stands filled with maroon as his side hopes to begin the journey to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“I want to urge you to join your ‘Home’ team and rally round the West Indies when WI come home to face England in December. Let’s fill the stands with our pride and joy; let’s paint the town Maroon and have a blessed Christmas season on and off the field,” he said.