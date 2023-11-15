Stage set for Vice-president’s three-day softball extravaganza

Launching to be held at MYO today

SIXTEEN teams will vie for supremacy when the inaugural Vice-president’s three-day softball extravaganza bowls off on Friday at several venues across Georgetown. The tournament, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, will climax at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary on Sunday.

According to the organisers, the tournament will see participation from most of the top softball teams throughout Guyana and will be played in the among three categories – Legends Over-50, Masters Over-40 and Open All Stars.}

The winning teams in each category are guaranteed $300 000 plus trophies while the runners-up will take home $50 000 and trophies. The players of the match in each final will collect trophies while players of the series in each category will ride away with one Supertronics electrical motorcycle.

Four teams are slated to participate in the Legends Over-50 – Regal Legends, Aash Décor Legends, Savage and Success Legends.

The Over-40 features Regal Masters, Fisherman Masters, East Coast Masters, Ariel Masters, Number One Scorpion Masters, Avengers Masters, Essequibo Masters and Regal B Masters.

The four teams in contention in the Open All Stars are Regal All Stars, Speedboat All Stars, Name Brand All Stars and Hyde Park Sports Club.

The launching for the tournament are set for today at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground, commencing at 16:00 hrs.

GSCL President Ian John had earlier pointed out that his organisation was “endeavouring to achieve the goal of encouraging and fostering a sense of community among all cricket enthusiasts, hence the staging of the annual Prime Minister’s T20 tournament, which saw the participation of women’s teams the last two years. We also anticipate that the Vice-President T20 tournament will follow suit,” John asserted.

Among the several sponsors are Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Trophy Stall, which will be providing the trophies through the continued generosity of its proprietor Ramesh Sunich, I & S Trading, ARD It’s Our Life Youtuber, Star Party Rentals, Tourism Guyana, Ofimak Office Supplies (Panama), Baifa Office Supplies (Panama), Quick Office Supplies (Panama), HL Latino Furniture (Panama), and FL Sports. It should be noted that Regal Stationery and Computer Centre are the sole distributors for the four Panamanian entities products in Guyana.