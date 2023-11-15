FUTSAL: Young Gunners, YMCA and Gold is Money secure impressive wins

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Futsal continues tomorrow

ANOTHER thrilling night of Futsal unfolded at the ExxonMobil-Guyana/New Era Entertaining annual tournament, lighting up the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden with an explosion of goals.

The Young Gunners showcased their offensive prowess in a resounding 13-2 victory over Fearless, maintaining their scorching performance.

Rodensio Tudor’s spectacular helmet-trick, combined with hat-tricks from Ryan Arthur and a pair of goals from Omar Brewley and Devontae Tappin, fueled the Young Gunners’ relentless attack.

Kamar McLaren added another goal to the tally, bringing their total to 34 goals in just two matches.

Meanwhile, YMCA exhibited an impressive offensive display as Jonah Simon netted five goals in their 13-goal onslaught against Finishers, who failed to live up to their name by ending the contest without finding the back of the net.

Kevin Gittens (3), Douquan Willson (2), Ryan Noel, Jamal Bentick, and Tyrell Stephen contributed to YMCA’s unbeaten streak.

Gold is Money, in pursuit of the coveted $1M winner’s purse, asserted their dominance with a commanding 12-3 victory over Golden Stars Youth United. Colwin Drakes led the charge with five goals, supported by Lenard Simon (3), Joel Issacs (3), and Marlon McAllister.

The Money Team continued the trend of high-scoring affairs, securing a 10-3 win against Hillsyde Ballers.

Ojani Whittington and Mark Jahlu each secured hat-tricks, complemented by goals from Tyron Lewis, Kentrel Arthur, Hakeem Haynes, and Jrevon Betthune.

In other matches, HH Ballers prevailed over the Gorillas with a 5-1 scoreline, while DC Ballers won 9-2 against Anybody Gets It.

The tournament promises more excitement as it continues today with seven additional matches at the Retrieve Hard Court.