‘No more excuses’

AG says to e-bike users; announces that registration deadline extended to December 29

WITH the registration deadline for electric bikes (e-bikes) being extended to December 29, 2023 by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, S.C., has said that there should be no excuses now for e-bikes owners and users.

In July, GRA commenced the exercise for owners of electric bikes to register their cycles at the Licensing and Revenue Office, Lamaha Railway Embankment, Camp and Lamaha Streets and Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs) countrywide.

This is in compliance with the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which was successfully passed in the National Assembly on May 10.

Nandlall recently provided crucial insights into this process during his weekly programme, “Issues in the News.”

Acknowledging the concerns raised about the initial deadlines, Nandlall urged individuals to take advantage of the extended registration period.

He underscored the reasonable approach taken by authorities to allow sufficient time for compliance and emphasised the importance of adhering to the deadline.

“That period is now coming to an end. It means that after the deadline of December 29, 2023, the law will be enforced and persons who have failed to register their e-motorcycles over the past six months will have to face the consequences of violating the law.

“We have been very reasonable! For six months we forbid executing and enforcing the law to allow persons right across the country sufficient time. Please comply with the deadline,” the Attorney General said.

He urged persons to register their e-bikes at GRA offices nationwide, which is done at a minimal cost of $750.

“The cost for registration is minimal, just $750. So, cost can’t be part of your complaint anymore… But you have to be registered if you wish to use the public roadway by [an electric bike] … I hope that we will have compliance because if we don’t have compliance, we will have problems,” Nandlall said

Electric bikes retail for between $70,000 and $150,000, and cost considerably less than conventional motorcycles.

Due to the ease with which they can be operated, they have become the go-to mode of transportation for many, with most having speeds below 50 kilometres per hour (kmph).

The bill defines an electric cycle as any motorcycle that has an electric motor and is fitted with an effective stopping system controlled by the use of brakes, gears, or motor control.

In practical terms, electric cycles would be subject to the same rules and regulations as motorcycles, regarding registration and use.

Based on data from the Guyana Police Force, 11 persons have been killed, and 14 others suffered significant injuries due to the use of electric cycles from 2021 to 2023.

All the riders did not have any vehicular licence and took advantage of the fact that at the time the GRA was not regulating electric cycles.

In February, 17-year-old Bibi Sophia Mohammed of Non-Pareil Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed, while her sister was hospitalised following an electric bike accident along the Coldingen Public Road, ECD.

According to reports, the two sisters were on the electric bike when they were struck by a truck. The electric bike was being ridden by 16-year-old Maria Mohammed, while the now-deceased teen was the pillion rider. Neither was wearing protective gear.