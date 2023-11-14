Guyanese-owned Barbados company seeks to build US$7.6M aggregates facility

WITH Guyana undergoing significant development and the diaspora answering to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s call to invest in their homeland, Rock Solid International Inc. (RSI), a Barbados-registered company, owned by Guyanese citizen, Timur Mohamed, is the most recent company to answer to the call.

RSI is aiming to construct a US$7.6 million aggregates facility. A project summary was recently submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review.

“The capital investment for the project is expected to be in excess of US$7,000,000. Funds for the project will come directly from a combination of the company’s financing and loans from commercial banks,” the project summary said.

Owing to the demand for building stone, the company is targeting the growing needs by providing a modern quarry. The company is preparing to construct an aggregates facility on a 10-acre riverfront property owned by Mohamed at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The project will be located on private lands which are currently under secondary vegetation.

“The project involves construction of a steel sheet pile revetment along the western and southern boundaries, sand filling, grading, compacting, and finishing with a concrete surface,” the project summary read.

Additionally, the company is planning to foster employment and aiming to work with the University of Guyana to create internship programmes.

It was also said that all clearances have since been given by the Guyana Sea & River Defence Division for the development. However, up to press time, the developer is seeking approval from the EPA with regards to the necessary environmental authorisations/permits, prior to the commencement of construction activities.

Building on the progress made in 2022 through increased public and private investments, Guyana’s vibrant construction industry has been expanding even further in 2023.

The mining and quarrying sector showed an overall growth of 89.9 per cent in the first half of 2023, with a strong growth in the petroleum sub-sector.

This growth is linked to massive government investments in new and improved roads and bridges, housing developments, educational and health facilities, agricultural infrastructure, and private sector investment in the oil and gas and hospitality industries.