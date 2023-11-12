$842M in contracts signed for road works in Reg. 10

THE Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed contracts valued at $842 million for the rehabilitation of 19 miscellaneous roads in Region 10.

A release from the ministry noted that Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill urged contractors to immediately get into execution mode as the government wants to execute more road projects in the region next year.

Minister Edghill also reportedly said that like every other region of the country, Region 10 is experiencing a massive infrastructural overhaul in keeping with the Government’s national buildout plan. As such, there are abundant employment opportunities for all. Contracts were awarded for the following roads:

1. Block 22 Main Road, Wismar

2. Ice Water Road, Block 22

3. Broad Money Street, Amelia’s Ward

4. Community Centre North Side Road, Amelia’s Ward

5. Henry’s Road, South Amelia’s Ward

6. Well Road, Amelia’s Ward

7. Lover’s Lane & School Access Road, Amelia’s Ward

8. Second Corner Main Street

9 Empire Drive Road

10. Last Cross Street, Empire Drive

11. Blue Berry Hill Back Road,

12. Oval Road, Retrieve, Linden

13. Harvey’s Road, One Mile Extension

14. Bobby Nowel’s Street, One Mile, Linden

15. Riverside Road, Watooka, Linden

16. West Watooka Hill Top, Linden

17. West Watooka Internal Road, Linden

18. Half Mile Road, Wismar

19. Green Valley Road, Wismar

These projects have a three months duration.