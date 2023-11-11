Over 5,000 persons to soon access lands at ECD

–as over $12B in infrastructural works progress smoothly

A CRITICAL component of the Government’s housing drive is to ensure and increase occupancy, in schemes across the country. Equal to this, is ensuring the necessary infrastructural works are in place and making these lands accessible.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, on Friday, conducted a series of visits and on-site meetings with contractors responsible for the infrastructural development works that are ongoing in a number of schemes along the East Coast of Demerara.

The schemes visited today included; Plantation Hope, Plantation Enterprise and Non Pariel, Good Hope, Lusignan Ph.1 & 2 and Two Friends, Success and Le Ressouvenir.

Having had a first-hand look and being able to inspect the ongoing works, Minister Croal called on the contractors to be mindful of their deadline, as thousands of citizens are eagerly awaiting access to their lands. The ongoing works in these schemes include land clearing, installation of road networks, drainage, bridges and pipe networks.

Overall, the Minister noted his satisfaction at the pace at which works are progressing. He told media representatives present that ever so often persons do not have a sense of appreciation for the works being undertaken in the housing sector.

“We are often flacked that we are not doing enough but our figure will show that on the East Coast of Demerara alone more than $12 Billion is being spent on infrastructure works, and this is to ensure that the 5,000 plus person who received lands in these areas can access their lands and start construction”.

The $12B is being spent to develop a combined total of approximately 923 acres of land, and, in most instances, virgin lands, the Minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, the contractors also took the opportunity to raise the challenges they face, even as they push to meet deadlines. Some of the contractors also reported that, despite the minor setbacks on some of their project sites, they are on track to meet the year- end deadline.