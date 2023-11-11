Guyana’s energy vision gains international recognition

– PM Phillips affirms commitment to clean energy transition at OLADE’s 53rd ‘confab’

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, discussed Guyana’s ambitious energy diversification plan which is designed to revolutionise the nation’s energy landscape, during his address at the 53rd Meeting of Ministers of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) this week.

The Prime Minister, who holds responsibility for the country’s energy sector, affirmed that “Guyana’s energy plan was in keeping with the objectives of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which seeks to deliver greater economic and social development through economic transformation, under a low-carbon development path, while, at the same time, addressing the issues associated with climate change”.

He emphasised that the Government “is committed towards achieving a low carbon economy and advancing the transition to renewable energy development which will remain at the forefront of national priority”.

Additionally, he asserted that renewable resources from the gas industry will play a crucial role in diversifying the nation’s economy to ensure energy, food, and climate security.

“We are advancing a diversified energy supply matrix to cater for Guyana’s current energy needs and the rapid growth in demand anticipated in the medium and long term.”

The Prime Minister noted that the matrix incorporates hydropower, natural gas, solar, and wind resources, adding 500 MW of new capacity for residential and commercial users. He said that the Government pledges to ensure “affordable, stable, and reliable energy” for all.

Among the key policies outlined were a 300 MW gas plant, national grid upgrade, Amaila Falls Hydroelectric project completion, and investments in solar and wind systems. He noted progress in reviving the 165 MW Amaila Falls Project with new proposals and funding from the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund for solar farms amounting to 33 MW under the GUYSOL programme.

The Prime Minister also shed light on the Government’s commitment to delivering clean, renewable power to hinterland regions, which includes 19 solar PV-powered mini-grids that will benefit 3,880 households and over 20,000 individuals. These mini-grids will contribute to essential social, healthcare, and education facilities, raising the nation’s overall installed solar capacity to more than 13 MW.

A large-scale electrification project was also highlighted, which provides some 30,000 Solar PV Home Energy Systems for remote areas, with the aim of introducing renewable electricity to previously unserved homes, benefitting an estimated 136,863 individuals in 245 communities.

Moreover, he explained that Guyana remains committed to energy integration and co-operation initiatives with neighbouring states, pointing to the regional energy collaboration between Guyana, Suriname, Brazil, and French Guiana.

The five-day OLADE meeting (November 6-10), took place in Montevideo, Uruguay.