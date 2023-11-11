Guyana pursuing robust maritime transportation model

WITH the rapid development taking place on the eastern and western banks of the Demerara River, the government is pursuing a robust transportation model to ensure the improved movement of goods and services.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, while addressing private sector stakeholders at an event held recently at the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) headquarters, said that the government is pursuing a robust transportation model with the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

“I’m pushing the MARAD shipping association for us to move quickly in finding a model that is sustainable, and one that is cost effective,” Dr. Ali said.

The President, however, acknowledged that the draft and channel of the Demerara River must be fixed to accommodate large vessels for transporting goods.

“We have to now think seriously, although we know we have to do a new deep-water harbour. What should be the optimal channel for the Demerara River now, whether we go to a two-lane channel, what depth, to what length of the river you want to put it,” President Ali said, adding: “Both sides of the river is developing rapidly. So these are the types of infrastructural necessities that confront the policy-making matrix that requires budgetary provision, and requires a full and long understanding of problems and what we want to achieve.”

He referenced the first commercial vessel that docked at the newly-constructed Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase.

Earlier this week, the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. witnessed the arrival and unloading of the inaugural commercial vessel at its shorebase facility.

According to a press release, the M.V. Virtuous Striker is the first commercial vessel to dock at the newly constructed man-made island. It is also registered as the longest vessel to ever enter the Demerara River Channel, at over 190 meters. Additionally, with a cargo of over 26,900 tonnes, it is also one of the largest payloads to ever be offloaded.

According to the Shorebase official, the docking and offloading of the vessel signify a significant achievement for the 44-acre facility, which will primarily function as a shore base for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) projects.