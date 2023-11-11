‘Delay was certainly not denial’

–UG Valedictorian says; urges persons seeking academic development to make UG their first choice

DESCRIBING his experience at the University of Guyana as one that he will cherish, this year’s valedictorian, Khushal Singh said that the delay in his initial study route was certainly not a denial.

Singh was, at the time, delivering his valedictory address at the University’s 57th convocation, where he shared his experience at the university, where completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management, and shared words of encouragement to fellow graduands and those interested in studying in the future.

The 26-year-old who hails from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara completed his programme with a perfect Grade Point Average of 4.0 and is among some 3,000 graduands at this year’s convocation exercise.

Singh captured both the President’s Medal for Best Graduating Bachelor’s Degree Student and the Prime Minister’s Medal for Best Graduating Student with a Degree in Public Management.

During his address, he said that he believes his story is one of compelling reinforcement of the adage that you need not be a product of your environment.

He added: “I believe it also reinforces the possibilities for rising above your limitations and challenges, and the character-moulding experiences that come through trials and setbacks.”

Singh said he moved from selling DVDs in an alley on Regent Street out of high school to where he is today. This experience helped him to understand the true meaning of humility.

The journey, of course, was not without its challenges. Pursuing a four-year degree in three years, Singh said he endured many things including having lectures clashing, having to do multiple exams in one day, and having to do additional courses and summer courses.

Giving props to peers who walked the stage, he hailed the mothers who juggled jobs, taking care of their homes and children while also having to make time for classes and assignments. He further saluted fathers who might have had to deal with the same circumstances and manage to be in the fields working and having to log into classes.

“My experience at the University of Guyana has been one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I went in search of knowledge and gained much more: meeting brilliant minds, making friends, and having some of the most considerate and kind lecturers and academics in this country,” he said.

The valedictorian added that his journey was, however, not straightforward, as four years ago he applied to the university to read for a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations and due to circumstances with his employment this was not possible.

He expressed: “I overcame my devastation and subsequently pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management. So, for me, delay was certainly not denial.”

Further to this, he encouraged those persons who are seeking to develop themselves academically to make the University of Guyana their first choice, noting that it’s a vibrant institution that he is proud to be a product of.

As he gave a charge to this year’s graduands, he implored them to not stop their journey here and to let this achievement be their stepping stone to further elevation to success and positive societal impact.

This, he said, is only the beginning and he intends to advance to his Master’s and Doctorate.