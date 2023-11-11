APNU’s developmental plan filled with slogans

– says Dr. Jagdeo about its development strategy, track record in office

THE Opposition’s claim of creating a development strategy for Guyana to take it forward is contradicted by its paper trail that shows otherwise, says General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Last weekend, the People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R), through a press statement, made a bold claim that it can guarantee a livable income for all households through certain policies such as job creation.

After looking at their outlined plan, Dr. Jagdeo said: “…I don’t want to be harsh, but really, it’s just a set of slogans put together in five areas. This can’t be a development strategy.”

Highlighting their track record in office and their inability to plan for a sustainable future, the PPP General Secretary said that the Opposition, in their press statement, displayed their nature of “eating everything out” before investing in the future when they touched on the point of maximising oil and gas revenues.

Speaking more on the plan, he said: “Any first year UG student could come up with a more detailed vision than this one here. And it’s a rehash of some of the things.”

Dr. Jagdeo had previously pointed out that the PNC-R’s plans are usually “disjointed” and are not compatible with the modern economic framework. Unlike the Opposition, he said that his government’s plan is based on realism and grounded in thorough analysis.

VISION



On the subject of job creation, in 2017, the former APNU+AFC Coalition Government had announced the closure of several sugar estates across the country, leaving thousands of persons without jobs or sources of income. The move saw four sugar estates being closed and over 7,000 sugar workers losing their jobs.

However, with Guyana’s economy back on its feet and citizens being able to embrace its abundant benefits, the Vice President had announced since assuming office in 2020, more than 50,000 people have become employed under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

Notably, President Ali has continuously expressed a clear vision for a sustainable, competitive, and advanced Guyana by 2030. He has outlined plans for a diverse economic profile, investments in healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism, as well as positioning Guyana as a hub for energy and logistics in the region.

Additionally, since the PPP/C assumed office, tax reforms have formed part of the government’s wider agenda to improve the quality of life in Guyana and address immediate economic challenges that affect Guyanese.

These include the removal of VAT from water, electricity, building and construction materials, basic food items and household necessities, which the previous APNU+AFC government had burdened the Guyanese populace with.

Dr. Jagdeo, during a recent press conference, had proudly remarked that every project that his government is aggressively pursuing brings them closer to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision that was outlined for this country and the 2020 manifesto promises made.

On the topic of taking Guyana forward, the Vice President revealed that the PPP/C Government was already planning Budget 2024 and had already engaged in a series of consultations with various trade unions from across the country.