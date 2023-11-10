Commissioners to present report to President Ali by month’s end

advised by counsel to examine conduct of fire, education officials

THE Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Mahdia dormitory fire which claimed the lives of 20 children in May of this year, on Thursday came to a close, and the commissioners are expected to compile their report for submission to the Head of State by the end of the month.

This was disclosed during the presentation of closing statements by Counsel for the Commission Keoma Griffith.

According to Chairman of the Commission Major General (Ret’d) Joe Singh, following the session, the Commission will be meeting to undertake the preparation of the report, and is expected to complete it by the end of the new week.

The completed report will then be sent to be printed, and is expected to be handed over to President Dr. Irfaan Ali by the end of November, in keeping with the extension of time he had given.

Meanwhile, in presenting his closing statements to the Commission, Griffith stated that it is essential that there is closure in the matter, and documentation on what had transpired.

He said that throughout the duration of the inquiry, the Commission heard various testimonies, including those regarding the governing of the region, and the distinction between the powers of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in relation to responsibility for the dorms.

As such, he iterated that distinctions were clearly made that while the Ministry of Education is responsible for the policy and curriculum of the schools, the delivery of education, staff, and management of the dormitories fall within the duties of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Further to this, during the inquiry, Griffith noted that the Commission heard that a report was prepared by the Sub-officer of the Guyana Fire Service.

DEFICIENCIES

This report included information in relation to the fire preparedness of the ‘dorm’ at the time. This occurred after an inspection highlighted deficiencies in the prevention measures, and included in the report were several recommendations and requirements for the building to be up to standard.

Among these recommendations were the need for a suitable fire alarm system, for grills to be removed, for fire extinguishers and smoke detectors to be installed, and for water hydrants to be placed in the vicinity of the ‘dorms’.

Griffith noted that the report at reference was concise, and sought to inform all necessary players of the systems required for fire prevention at the Mahdia ‘dorm’, and that the requirements set out were necessary, in the interest of saving lives and property.

Further to this, he noted that this report is one that should have been taken seriously, and required urgent action.

The attorney noted, too, that it was for that reason the report was handed over to the Chief Fire Officer, and the most senior education official in the region. This is said to have shown that Scott diligently discharged his duty.

In the circumstances, he indicated that the Commission will have to make its findings regarding the conduct of the Chief Fire Officer, and will also have to consider and determine whether the ‘dorm’ itself was in any state of preparedness for what occurred.

Griffith noted that based on the evidence presented, he is of the view that the ‘dorm’ was not in any state of preparedness for what occurred, in that it fell way below what was indicated in the sub-officer’s report.

Meanwhile, the attorney stated that based on all that was put forward before the Commission, the fire was not caused by any electrical malfunctions associated with the building, but was rather malicious in nature.

IGNORED

He said that the following the fire, the same issues identified in an after-action report prepared by Officer Scott were the same ones identified in the previous report.

“It is as if it was a disaster waiting to happen, because Ryan Scott had been telling them all along that these are the issues affecting the Mahdia Fire Station, and these are the recommendations which need to be put in place, in the interest of saving life and preserving property, yet there was no response,” Griffith told the Commission.

Further to this, Griffith posed a series of questions which the Commission will be faced with during the preparation of their report for the Head of State.

He noted that the Commission will have to determine whether it can be fairly said that the Mahdia Fire Station was in a position to respond to the fire; whether the Guyana Fire Service leadership took all the steps to ensure that the Mahdia Fire Station was in a state of readiness for a fire of this magnitude, and whether their response was sufficient.

Additionally, he said that the Commission will have to determine whether the Chief Fire Officer adhered to the high standards and expectations associated with his office, and whether the Regional Education Officer at the time was justified in her course of conduct.

“These are all issues which the Commission will have to give its consideration and resolve. The evidence is clear; this Commission should encounter little difficulty in resolving the issues posed,” he added.

He indicated that he is confident that, based on all the evidence provided, the Commission is in a position to competently and effectively provide its findings in writing as President Ali had asked.