President Ali: Revitalisation project planned for Arthurville Community Ground

THE government, through the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, plans to make available $2.5 million to the Region Three Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to improve the Arthurville Community Ground in Wakenaam.

The announcement was made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday during the commissioning of the $84 million Arthurville Primary School.

The head of state underscored that when the initiative is completed, it will create greater interaction among residents.

“We are going to take this building down before the end of the year, and through the Men on Mission, we are going to create a covered shed with an open space there for a more community type of activity…where we can have greater interaction. Those are additional things that we will do,” he stated.

President Ali stressed that every community will benefit from the injection of strategic investments that will bring greater opportunities, value, and wealth for citizens, increasing their livelihoods.

“The development is not guesswork; it is carefully planned. This is how we are seeing results. When we build a new road, what do you see? Automatically, people are improving their homes. The net value goes up for their houses,” the president explained.

Meanwhile, the government has spent more than $10 billion on roadworks in Wakenaam over the last three years, and President Ali assured that all thoroughfares will be upgraded before the end of 2025.

“We are building back Wakenaam stronger and better than it has ever been before. The lands are once more back to work. The farmers are once more in those lands. Every square inch of land is now fully utilised,” the president affirmed.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar along with other regional officials and engineers have been informed of the works to be executed.

“I want to thank them because they have been doing an enormous job. And based on their performance, so far, I have no doubt that we are going to achieve what we have set ourselves to,” the head of state emphasised.