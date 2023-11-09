Co-op Officers enhance skills with two-day workshop

A TWO-DAY staff development workshop was conducted by the Ministry of Labour’s Department of Co-operatives and Friendly Societies, with the purpose of equipping officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to carry out their duties effectively.

The workshop, which concluded on Wednesday, trained co-op officers in several areas, such as financial records preparation, AML/CFT training, report writing, and inspection techniques, among others.

In his feature address, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton emphasised that the co-op department plays an important role in the Labour Ministry’s mission of ensuring the interest of all co-op members are met.

This, he states, is accomplished by ensuring every operational co-op functions in a transparent, and accountable manner for the betterment of its members, and as such, this workshop aids in the improvement of quality.

The Labour Minister commended the officers for taking advantage of such a training and encouraged them to pursue further opportunities to enhance their knowledge to better serve the public.

A co-operative society, governed by the Co-operative Societies Act Chapter 88:01, is a voluntary association that starts with the goal of the serving its members. It is a form of business whereby individuals join their hands for promotion of their common goals.