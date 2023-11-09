News Archives
All public sector workers to get one-off $25,000 bonus
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali
–President Ali announces; outlines other benefits for pensioners, differently abled persons and farmers

Public sector workers across Guyana, are set to benefit from a one-off $25,000 bonus payable in December 2023.

This was, on Thursday, morning announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who disclosed that teachers and members of the disciplined services will benefit from this bonus.

The Head-of-State said that this will benefit 67,000 workers across the country at cost of $1.7billion.

Workers from semi-autonomous agencies, like the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will also benefit.

He further revealed that pensioners, farmers and persons living with disabilities will also receive incentives.

