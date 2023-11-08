‘Use your individual light to bring brightness to the world’

President Ali says; advises that ‘community life’ must be present in every celebration/activity to ensure togetherness

THE light of Diwali and its accompanying activities will shine across the world over the next few days, and as Guyana joins in these observances, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has issued the call for persons to use their “individual light” to bring brightness to the world.

“[We live] in a world marred with immense darkness, to the extent that people avoid watching the news…under such circumstances we must brighten our individual lights to create a collective brightness that will make the changes that are positive for our people [and people the world over],” President Ali said during his short but firm message on the opening day of the five-day “One Guyana Diwali Jalsa” at the Corriverton Recreational Park in Region Six.

His message was synonymous with the significance of Diwali, which is rooted in Hinduism, and marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

“This period of celebration and spirituality; period of enlightenment, will add to the richness of who we are as a people,” the Head of State said, adding that the “Jalsa,” which comprises many religious and cultural activities, seeks to bring families together.

“It is an event that goes beyond the lighting of diyas; it goes beyond the foundation and value system through which we celebrate Diwali. One of the things we want to do is to celebrate together… the only way we could do this is if we bring community life to everything we do,” Dr. Ali said.

Such initiatives, he related, involve the wider family and Guyanese community; it brings people who are facing different circumstances together to uplift and support each other, and to share among each other, the values of religious teachings, and values and principles of cultural heritage.

“It widens the scope through which we could understand each other…,” President Ali said.

This, Dr. Ali believes, will bring positive change to the lives of everyone. He referenced change in the area of economic prosperity, which is already evident across Guyana.

“Every community across this country is benefiting from the prosperity we are investing in; the tremendous private sector and government investments,” Dr. Ali said, pointing to the two call centres that will come on stream soon and create 1,000 jobs in Berbice; the road expansion project; the new stadium at Palmyra; the construction of hotels and malls; the development of shore base facilities and other energy sector investments; and agricultural projects that will serve as springboard for Region Six and its people.

Despite this form of prosperity, however, the President importantly said that the population must strive to achieve human prosperity.

“All of this [the projects] add to economic prosperity, but what adds to human prosperity? That human prosperity allows us to be thankful; human prosperity allows use to respectful and true to our conscience; that allows us to be satisfied. And that does not come from monetary investment, that comes from individual family and collective action through which we become each other’s keeper and support each other,” Dr. Ali said.

In keeping with his message of support for each other, President Ali urged Guyanese to use the festive and auspicious season as a time to pray for all families around the world who are facing immense challenges because of conflict or other global/national circumstances.

“…let us not forget our important global responsibility of praying for peace in every corner of the world,” the Head of State said.