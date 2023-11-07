Guyana will continue to rely on international law

Venezuela’s referendum intended to subvert legal process, AG says

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, on Monday maintained that Guyana will continue to rely on the rule of international law in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

He made this position known as he rose to make his contribution to a motion put forward during an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly to reaffirm Guyana’s acceptance of the 1899 Arbitral Award as the “full, perfect and final” settlement of the border between Guyana and Venezuela.

Nandlall said that while Guyana stands on the side of the law, and has engaged the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the country has been able to secure expressions of support and solidarity from some of the most powerful voices in the hemisphere.

These expressions he said have come from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, the Organisation of American States (OAS), the European Union and Brazil among others.

He noted further that it is common knowledge that Guyana has approached the ICJ for interim measures and explained that parties in litigation have a right to seek appropriate legal remedies during the course of legal action if the other party is taking steps that can compromise the legal proceedings or its final outcome.

“Guyana is of the considered view that the impending referendum slated for 3rd of December, 2023 is intended to and will compromise the legal proceedings pending at the International Court of Justice, if not subvert the legal process altogether and prejudice its outcome,” Nandlall expressed.

He added that it is for these reasons that Guyana is seeking the ICJ’s protection through the interim measures.

Against this backdrop, the Attorney-General noted that he hopes that the National Assembly speaking with one voice will send a clear signal that this issue is not one on which they are divided, but one that they are united on.

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, in her address to the House said that this was a golden opportunity for the nation to forge national unity on one of the main issues that the country is currently facing.

She said that the one thing that can be trusted in Guyana is the fact that whichever party is in government, the opposition has always lent its unconditional support on the issue of Guyana’s territorial integrity.

“This point here today is one that we must cherish always; it’s priceless. Not many countries have the government and opposition coming together on one issue. We must not take it for granted,” Teixeira added.

As she gave her presentation, she highlighted the issue of Venezuelan migrants who have steadily over the years been seeking refuge here in Guyana owing to the economic hardship in their homeland.

To this end, she urged Guyanese to treat those coming into the country, some of whom have Guyanese heritage, with respect as they are still human beings.

“We don’t need to escalate fear. We need to assure people that this is a place you ran to, you are safe. We will not encourage xenophobia in our nation. We have never done that before and we should never do it in our history,” she emphasised.

Further, she said that this is the worst and most menacing time seen in the long history of Venezuela’s claim to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory.

Adding to this was opposition member Roysdale Forde, who stated that Venezuela’s increasing aggression is not only displaced, but it’s devoid of legitimacy.

He called on all peace-loving peoples to speak out for Guyana.

As he quoted lyrics to Dave Martins’ ‘Not a Blade of Grass,’ he stated that the opposition joins the government in support of the motion.