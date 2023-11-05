Six new TVET centres to be opened soon – Min. Manickchand

AS the government continues to place heavy emphasis on technical education, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand highlighted that six new Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres will be opened soon.

The centres will be built in Mabaruma, Region One, Fellowship in Region Three, Beterverwagting in Region Four, Hopetown in Region Five, Bartica in Region Seven, and St. Ignatius in Region Nine.

On Thursday’s episode of the Guyana Dialogue, Minister Manickchand underscored: “This will ensure that service is accessible all around. Technical education is getting a lot of attention. We believe that skill is wealth. We believe that the country is in a place where the thrust is going to see a need for a large number of skilled persons, where we need them to develop and earn a sound and solid living by utilising the skills that they gained at these facilities.”

Last month, the $220 million Ken Subraj-Zara Technical Centre was commissioned at the Government Technical Institution (GTI). Of the $2.5 billion budget, $1 billion was used for the TVET programme in the first half of 2023, benefitting about 4,158 trainees.

Minister Manickchand also explained that a number of dormitories are being repaired in accordance with minimum standards recommended in the ministry’s report.

“Right now, we have either finished or are finishing off the repairs of those dormitory facilities in Santa Rosa in Region One; Anna Regina, Aurora, Wakapoa and Charity in Region Two…Skeldon in Region Six; Aishalton in Region Nine; and Linden Foundation in Region 10,” she stated.

In October, female and male dormitories costing some $75 million were commissioned at Leonora Secondary School in Region Three. Minister Manickchand noted that the construction of schools is an investment in the children and the future of Guyana.

There are approximately 14 hinterland secondary schools and in three years, government has opened six new secondary schools countrywide.

“We are about to build six massive primary schools with the IDB right now…All across the country, you will see schools going up. We are pretty good with primary [schools]. We need some more nursery and secondary schools,” the minister stated.

Among the areas to benefit from the construction of the schools are Recht-Door-Zee, Tabatinga, and Tuschen. In addition, 19 schools will be upgraded in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine. (DPI)