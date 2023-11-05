CEO of Guyanese digital company striving to bridge digital divide

-calls for more regional partnerships

AS the journey continues to form more regional partnerships and bridge the digital divide, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Precision Media Althea Hoodith, has noted that her collaboration with Jamaican company, Next Step Digital Solutions (NSDS) is one key component in achieving this goal.

According to a press release, the partnership between the two companies serves as a vehicle to strengthen the business of Precision Media.

Hoodith said: “This agreement is not only a symbol of regional integration and solidarity within the Caribbean community but also fosters a sense of unity and cooperation, paving the way for the development of stronger economic ties between the two countries.”

With Guyana being the world’s fastest-growing economy and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealing that the economy grew by 62 per cent in 2022 and is expected to add another 38 per cent this year, Chief Visionary Officer at NSDS, Mohan Beckford is convinced that now is a good time to do business with Guyana.

“Guyana is a wellspring of potential. Their economy continues to outperform other Caribbean countries and coupled with the country’s modernisation plans and their unmatched oil industry in the Caribbean, they are poised for significant growth,” Beckford said.

Beckford, who is passionate about digital transformation in order to promote business growth, maintained that a robust digital strategy will assist micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSME) across the region to survive economic shifts.

“The pandemic unveiled the fragility of MSMEs within the global marketplace. With the unpredictable factors and heavy uncertainties that economies face, especially the Caribbean because of our own vulnerabilities, it is important that MSMEs can survive within the digital marketplace. This was the foundation of our digital transformation programme which we are expanding to other territories,” he related.

NSDS, in its pursuit of collaborating with regional partners, has opted to expand its regional strategy to cater to the increasing demand for digital transformation and according to Beckford, the regional expansion strategy aims to facilitate their digital transformation programme with stakeholders in the region.

Also, he said that the move is necessary to encourage greater collaboration among regional technology companies.

“Our competitiveness within the global marketplace depends on our ability to collaborate as a region to stimulate our economic development. The partnership with Precision Media broadens the gateway for companies within Guyana and Jamaica to benefit from our shared expertise and increases our capacity to grow our businesses,” he remarked.