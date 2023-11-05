Schengen visa a hindrance to free travel

–EU Ambassador hopes issue will be resolved soon

THE European Union (EU) is looking to strengthen its connectivity with Guyana, however, the Schengen visa, which is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to any member of a European state, could hinder this.

At a press conference on Friday, EU Ambassador to Guyana, René van Nes acknowledged that improved connectivity between Guyana and European states could see great opportunities unfolding, however, it is difficult for Guyanese to acquire the Schengen visa that is issued in Suriname.

“If you want to work together, it’s important that you can visit each other and the fact that it is so difficult for people to get a Schengen visa is certainly a hindrance,” the Ambassador told reporters at his Brickdam, Georgetown office.

The Schengen visa is the most common visa for Europe. It enables the holder to enter, freely travel within, and leave the Schengen zone from any of the Schengen member countries.

The Ambassador explained that the process of acquiring the visa is a tedious one and will need to be co-signed directly by member states.

“You need individual European member states that want to promote this case …you need people in Brussels who are going to plead your case and it’s not easy.”

With an economic trade mission soon to visit, the Ambassador is hopeful discussions can be held to examine the matter further.

“When they [trade mission] meet, will they meet with your President, your Minister of Foreign Affairs…they will all get the same message; the government is very clear, your President is the strongest supporter of solving this issue.

“It is an important issue and I do hope that we can track the solution,” the diplomat said.

Back in June of this year, President Dr Irfaan Ali said that at least five EU countries have agreed to sponsor Guyana’s bid for Schengen visa-free travel.

“In terms of the removal of the visa, you have to have sponsoring countries, and I’m very pleased to tell you that we have at least five countries that have agreed to sponsor us to begin the process within the EU itself. But there’s a bigger issue that we have to address, and this is our passports and what is required for future travelling,” Dr. Ali said following his return from the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit in June.

The President related that for Guyana to be fully equipped to gain Schengen visa-free travel, the country’s passport must be improved and upgraded.

“You know biometrics and e-passports are very critical for global travellers. So, we have to now work expeditiously on having our system transformed so that we can have ease of movement and ease of travel,” the Head of State said.

In addition to obtaining visa-free travel status, President Ali also noted that Guyana is working on having the Schengen visas processed more efficiently in Guyana. This, he explained, is an immediate need, and Guyana has received strong commitments.

However, during Friday’s press conference, the EU ambassador explained that the Schengen visa requirement will not be automatically waived when Guyana upgrades its passport.