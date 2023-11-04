Reconstruction of bridge at Robb St. and Avenue of the Republic to begin today

THE Ministry of Public Works on Friday informed the public that reconstruction work on the bridge at Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic will commence today.

As a result of the work, the normal flow of traffic will be disrupted, the ministry said in a public notice.

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution in the area, and to pay attention to all caution and directional signs. The work is being executed by Pantheon Construction, and is expected to last for three weeks,” it said, adding:

“The Ministry of Public Works regrets any inconvenience caused, and will work diligently to ensure that the road returns to normal function as quickly as possible.”