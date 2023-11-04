First EU trade mission to visit Guyana from Nov. 20

eyes new investments in health, energy, climate change

NEW Investments will come into focus when officials representing several large companies based in the European Union visit Guyana as part of a three-day trade mission from November 20.

This is according to EU Ambassador to Guyana Rene Van Nes, who was at the time addressing a press conference at his Brickdam, Georgetown office.

The ambassador disclosed that the mission will include several large companies.

“It’s all about enhancing smart, secure connections. Connections between people, connections in the digital domain, energy connection, strong sports connections, it is all about strengthening health and education and research facilities globally, in a sustainable way,” the Ambassador told reporters.

Invesments in several areas, such has health, energy and climate change will be explored.

“All of these investments are, of course, tremendously relevant and interesting for European companies,” he said, adding:

“We have advertised Guyana and made it clear that this is the country to do business and …over 20 European companies have indicated an interest to come,” he said.

Represnetatives from the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Spain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Ireland and France are expected to be part of the trade mission.

There will also be some financial instituations such as the French Development Bank and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The focus of that mission will be to go into a number of sectors to explore areas of development; to look for partners, to look for investment opportunities,” the Ambassador added.

Meanwhile, local partners such as GO-Invest (Guyana Office for Investment), Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) have assited with matchmaking and identifying interested Guyanese companies.

“We hope that indeed it will lead to a number of very concrete relations; investment opportunities that will materalialise in the periods after that.”

He noted that guyana has had a tremendous growth trajectory and he believes that the opportunities here are endless.

“I tell them Guyana is only starting; what you see now is the beginning. Guyana is only starting its phenomenal growth trajectory,” the Ambassador added.