Man found dead inside parked car at Promenade Gardens
Lloyd Gibson, called 'Johnny'
Lloyd Gibson, called 'Johnny'

POLICE are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 58-year-old Lloyd Gibson, called ‘Johnny’, whose lifeless body was found in his parked car inside the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, on Friday morning.

Gibson was found motionless in the front seat of his white Toyota Runx with registration number PPP 3868 sometime after 09:00 hrs by a security guard on duty.
The police were promptly contacted and detectives who arrived on the scene conducted a thorough investigation. While the circumstances surrounding his death raised initial concerns, this publication understands that detectives have since ruled out foul play.

The body of the deceased is at the Memorial Gardens funeral home awaiting a post-mortem examination which will determine the exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
