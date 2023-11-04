News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Judge to sum up evidence in murder trial
John Caesar
John Caesar

COME Tuesday, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow is expected to sum up the evidence in the trial of John Caesar, who is accused of killing Linden businessman, Romel Gomes called ‘Eddy’ in 2018.
Caesar, who is currently serving a life sentence for attempted murder, has pleaded not guilty to killing Gomes on March 12, 2018, in the county of Demerara.”
Following the summing up, the judge will hand over the case to the 12-member jury, who will then retire to consider the verdict.

Gomes, called “Eddie,” a father of one of Lot 53 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, operated a grocery shop in front of his house.
According to reports, on the day in question, Caesar was reportedly one of two persons last seen at Gomes’ home. Gomes was allegedly heard arguing with Caesar and another man prior to his death.

Romel Gomes called ‘Eddy’

It was reported that during the argument, a loud explosion was heard, and the suspects fled the scene in Gomes’ motor car – PVV 2057 – which was parked in front of his shop.
Gomes was discovered in a pool of blood with his hands bound and gagged with a bandana. He was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to his right temple, a small laceration on top of his head and another lacerated wound to the neck.”

A post-mortem examination later gave his cause of death as gunshot wound to the head. Following an investigation, Caesar was arrested and charged for the murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.