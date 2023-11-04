Judge to sum up evidence in murder trial

COME Tuesday, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow is expected to sum up the evidence in the trial of John Caesar, who is accused of killing Linden businessman, Romel Gomes called ‘Eddy’ in 2018.

Caesar, who is currently serving a life sentence for attempted murder, has pleaded not guilty to killing Gomes on March 12, 2018, in the county of Demerara.”

Following the summing up, the judge will hand over the case to the 12-member jury, who will then retire to consider the verdict.

Gomes, called “Eddie,” a father of one of Lot 53 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, operated a grocery shop in front of his house.

According to reports, on the day in question, Caesar was reportedly one of two persons last seen at Gomes’ home. Gomes was allegedly heard arguing with Caesar and another man prior to his death.

It was reported that during the argument, a loud explosion was heard, and the suspects fled the scene in Gomes’ motor car – PVV 2057 – which was parked in front of his shop.

Gomes was discovered in a pool of blood with his hands bound and gagged with a bandana. He was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to his right temple, a small laceration on top of his head and another lacerated wound to the neck.”

A post-mortem examination later gave his cause of death as gunshot wound to the head. Following an investigation, Caesar was arrested and charged for the murder.