Army Chief-of-Staff affirms

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Wednesday, accomplished 58 years of service to the nation.

In commemoration of this milestone, a traditional thanksgiving service was held at the Auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

Throughout these 58 years, the GDF has played a crucial role in safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty, accompanying the nation on its journey to independence.

The men and women who initially enlisted have achieved numerous historic feats and, although they have long since retired, they have left a lasting legacy for the current generation of service members.

Pastor Marvyn Smith, the Youth Ministries Director, Caribbean Union of Seventh Day Adventists, delivered the sermon which touched on the importance of mindset in the accomplishment of success in missions despite prevailing circumstances.

Chief-of-Staff (COS), Brigadier Omar Khan, delivered his inaugural anniversary address to a packed auditorium of officers and ranks, inclusive of those from the other services and special invitees.

Brigadier Khan affirmed the GDF’s unwavering commitment to its primary function: Deterring any threat to Guyana’s territorial integrity.

He emphasised the professionalism with which this duty is carried out and assured that the mission to defend the nation is non-negotiable.

“Our primary function as a defence force is to protect the territorial integrity of Guyana which we have been doing professionally and we will continue to so do. We will not falter…. Our mission to defend this nation is non-negotiable. This is a responsibility that cannot be delegated. As Chief of Staff, it is my constitutional responsibility to ensure that the Force is ready for any eventuality,” Brigadier Khan told ranks.

He also told the assemblage that President and Commander in Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has committed to continuing the acquisition of modern assets for land, air, sea, and cyberspace to defend the territorial integrity of Guyana.

Brigadier Khan said: “I must say on this solemn religious occasion and with our religious leaders here to mark our anniversary… I’m not here to beat any drums of combat, but I offer a prayer of a nation and Force that is peaceful, and the wishes to those who claim what is not theirs to respect the process of international law and commit to its just conclusion, and, I dare say while we pray, we must prepare! A praying Force is a preparing Force.”

“We will continue to expand our awareness, we will consolidate our adaptability, we will improve our agility and we are going to do what is required of us in accordance with our constitutional mandate,” Chief of Staff Khan said.

He then thanked the service members for their dedication and continued service and urged them to continue to emulate the Force’s values and standards at all times.