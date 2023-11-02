Donated benches bring solace to elderly at Providence Post Office

Mohamed Enterprise also donated five new electric bikes to assist with mail delivery process

NAZAR Mohamed, the founder of Mohamed Enterprise, has extended a helping hand to the senior citizens of Providence by donating benches to the Providence Post Office.

The initiative aims to provide relief and comfortable seating for elderly citizens who visit the post office to collect their pensions and public assistance.

The thoughtful donation came after Sergeant Griffith and Inspector Lyte, both stationed at the Providence Police Station, noticed that senior citizens had to wait in the station’s compound or along roadways while awaiting their benefits.

Recognising the need for better accommodation, Nazar Mohamed swiftly responded to the situation, making arrangements to provide the necessary benches for the post office.

Azruddin Mohamed, the son of Nazar Mohamed, expressed his family’s gratitude to the officers who brought the issue to their attention.

He explained, “They saw that these elderly people needed help, and even though they could not have rendered it themselves, they sought out someone who they knew would help them.”

This act of generosity is not the first time that the Mohamed family has offered assistance to those in need, and they hope that their actions will inspire others who can afford to make similar gestures in their communities.

Azruddin personally delivered the benches on behalf of his father, witnessing the smiles on the faces of the pensioners as they comfortably awaited their assistance.

He reflected on the importance of kindness, stating, “I thought that these people are someone’s parents, and our hope is to get to their age one day. I am sure that we would want others to be kind to us as well.”

In addition to the bench donation, Azruddin also addressed the challenges faced by the post office staff in delivering mail.

He learned that they found it difficult to navigate the route from the Providence Post Office to Bagotstown, then to Prospect Village, and back to the post office.

In response, he pledged to donate five brand new electric bikes to the post office to ease their mail delivery process.

Approximately 400 pensioners from the village of Providence and the surrounding areas of Bagotstown to Prospect, EBD, are set to benefit from the benches at the Providence Post Office on the first and second days of each month.

This generous gesture not only offers physical comfort to the elderly but also serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and community support in Providence.